2 stabbing rampage victims at risk of brain death: authorities

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Two of the 14 victims wounded in the stabbing rampage at a department store in Bundang, south of Seoul, are in critical condition and could become brain dead, rescue authorities said Friday.

On Thursday evening, the culprit, known by his family name Choi, rammed a vehicle into pedestrians outside of a department store and then attacked shoppers with a knife inside the store, which is connected to the nearby Seohyeon Station and draws many commuters and shoppers.

The attack left 14 people wounded, 12 of them seriously. Of the total, nine were wounded in the stabbing attack and five in the car crash. Police quickly apprehended the suspect, and a rapid drug test conducted on him was negative.

According to fire authorities, two of those wounded were being treated at an intensive care unit as of 6 a.m. Friday and were in critical condition, which could lead to brain death.



view larger image Officials control access to a department store in Bundang, south of Seoul, on Aug. 3, 2023, after a stabbing rampage left 14 wounded. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)