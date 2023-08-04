'Super tropical night' for 2nd day in Gangneung; daytime highs to reach 38 C

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Super tropical nights continued for the second day in the east coastal city of Gangneung, the weather agency said Friday, as sizzling heat continues to bake the nation day and night with temperatures forecast to rise as high as 38 C.

Sweltering heat is also expected to grip the southwestern town of Buan where the 25th World Scout Jamboree is taking place, with the daytime highs forecast to reach 36 C, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The east coastal city of Gangneung experienced super tropical nights for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with the nighttime low staying over 30 C for the first time in 10 years. Tropical nights also affected the urban and coastal areas overnight, with the hot summer night to continue on Friday.

Due to atmospheric instability, some regions are expected to see occasional showers from the afternoon, including the central and southern regions of Chungcheong and South Gyeongsang Province. The southern island of Jeju is forecast to receive sporadic showers of 5 to 60 millimeters.

High tides that overflow the seawalls are expected to surge in the shores of Jeju, and the southern coast and the west coast of Jeolla Province due to the influence of Typhoon Khanun, the KMA said, advising people to stay off the coast in the area until Saturday.



view larger image Participants of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in the southwestern town of Buan cool off with water on Aug. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

