Stabbing rampage suspect suffers from mental illness, delusions: police

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The suspect in Thursday's stabbing rampage in Bundang, south of Seoul, had dropped out of high school due to social phobia and was later diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder, investigators said Friday.

The 22-year-old suspect, surnamed Choi, also appears to be suffering from persecutory delusions, speaking incoherently during the initial questioning and claiming that "a certain group of people is stalking and trying to kill me," according to police.

On Thursday evening, Choi rammed a vehicle into pedestrians outside of a department store and then attacked shoppers with a knife inside the store, which is connected to the nearby Seohyeon Station and draws many commuters and shoppers.

The attack left 14 people wounded, 12 of them seriously. Of the total, nine were wounded in the stabbing attack and five in the car crash. Police quickly apprehended the suspect, and a rapid drug test conducted on him was negative.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency handling the case said Friday that the suspect has been suffering a mental illness since his high-school years and he has displayed symptoms of persecutory delusions during an investigation.

Based on his statements, police suspect a persecution complex and other mental illness led to the crime.

According to what Choi and his family told police, the suspect dropped out of high school in his freshman year due to social phobia, or social anxiety disorder. He was later diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder around 2020 but received no proper treatment.

Since quitting school, Choi has spent time staying at home or doing part-time jobs. He recently began to work for a delivery service firm as a deliveryman. He was living with his family at the time of the crime.

Police plan to conduct another round of investigation on Choi on Friday to find the exact motive of his crime and seek an arrest warrant for him. Police also plan to look into the history of his mental illness and treatment.

"It's not that the suspect is refusing to speak, but he is speaking incoherently," a police official said, adding more investigations are needed to get to the bottom of the case.



