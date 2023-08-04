S. Korea, U.S. seek detailed cooperation projects on advanced technologies

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States will hold a meeting to discuss detailed strategies to enhance bilateral technology cooperation on semiconductors, batteries, future vehicles and other advanced industries, Seoul's industry ministry said Friday.

First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin will meet with officials from the U.S. Commerce Department and related institutions, including BRIDG, SAE International, NAATBatt, SWRI and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Dallas on Friday (local time) to check the progress of their agreed-upon cooperation on next-generation technologies, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In April, South Korea and the U.S. signed 23 memorandums of understanding (MOUs), on the sidelines of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S., meant to boost bilateral cooperation on advanced industries and energy fields, such as batteries, robots and nuclear power generation.

The two nations have explored joint research and development projects and sought to boost personnel exchanges in major sectors, and plan to launch them in earnest next year, the ministry said.

On Thursday, Jang also met with South Korean engineers, experts and students in the U.S. and listened to their opinions regarding the technology cooperation between the two nations and difficulties they are facing.

"The government will expand investment in R&D projects on industry technologies, and reform related regulations to better support researchers," Jang said.



view larger image This file photo, provided by South Korea's Doosan Enerbility Co., shows Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang (2nd from L) posing for a photo with officials from Doosan, NuScale Power and the Export-Import Bank during the advanced industry and clean energy partnership event in Washington on April 25, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

