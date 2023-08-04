Seoul shares turn lower late Fri. morning on tech losses

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower after starting marginally higher late Friday morning on the decline of tech shares ahead of U.S. job data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 5.66 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,599.73 as of 11:20 a.m.

All three major U.S. indexes finished a tad lower Thursday (U.S. time) as investors digested higher Treasury yields and the latest corporate earnings ahead of U.S. job data for July set to be released later in the day.

In Seoul, most of the big-cap tech shares fell across the board.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics dropped 0.58 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix went down 0.33 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution was down 0.37 percent, its smaller rival Samsung SDI lost 0.63 percent and POSCO Future M dipped 0.1 percent.

Auto and IT stocks made downturns.

Hyundai Motor and Kia retreated 0.1 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively.

Internet portal operator Naver dropped 1.12 percent on investors' profit-taking after a strong earnings report and Kakao, the operator of popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, plunged more than 4 percent after it reported weak second-quarter earnings the previous day.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings was among the few gainers, jumping 0.84 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,303.00 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 3.9 won from Thursday's close.

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)