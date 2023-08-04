(LEAD) Man nabbed for stabbing teacher at high school in Daejeon

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throughout)

DAEJEON, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified man was arrested after stabbing a teacher at a high school in the central city of Daejeon on Friday, police said.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, stabbed the teacher at a high school in the Daedeok district in Daejeon, 139 kilometers from Seoul, at 10:03 a.m.

The suspect was arrested on a street about 7-8 kilometers away from the school at 12:30 p.m., they said.

The teacher, in his 40s, was found unconscious and transferred to a hospital.

The suspect reportedly looked for the victim in a teachers' room, and upon hearing that he was in class, waited for him to come out before stabbing him and fleeing, officials said.

According to the police, a witness reported hearing the teacher say, "It is my fault."

