Man apprehended with knife at bus terminal in southern Seoul

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Police apprehended a man in his 20s on Friday who was roaming around an express bus terminal in southern Seoul holding a knife.

The man, whose identity was withheld, was taken into police custody at 10:45 a.m. on the first floor of the Gangnam Express Bus Terminal and put under investigation on charges of intimidating a security guard, police officials said.

Upon a report that "a man is roaming around the express bus terminal with a knife," police and rescue authorities were sent to the scene, but no casualty was reported. The police confiscated two weapons from him.

An eyewitness said, "(He) went on a rampage and appeared to be trying to harm himself with a kitchen knife."

