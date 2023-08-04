The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



(2nd LD) Yoon orders providing unlimited air-conditioned buses, freezer trucks for jamboree event

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Friday to provide unlimited air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks to protect young participants of the World Scout Jamboree from the scorching heat wave, according to his spokesperson.

Yoon gave the instruction during his weeklong summer vacation, according to presidential spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye. More than 100 people have been treated for symptoms of heat-related illnesses over the past two days since the event kicked off on land reclaimed from the sea in the country's southwestern coast on Wednesday.



(LEAD) 2 stabbing rampage victims at risk of brain death: authorities

SEONGNAM -- Two of the 14 victims wounded in the stabbing rampage at a department store in Bundang, south of Seoul, are in critical condition and could become brain dead, rescue authorities said Friday.

On Thursday evening, the culprit, known by his family name Choi, rammed a vehicle into pedestrians outside of a department store and then attacked shoppers with a knife inside the store, which is connected to the nearby Seohyeon Station and draws many commuters and shoppers.



Yoon orders toughest measures against stabbing rampage, vehicle attack near Seoul

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday instructed all possible police forces to deal sternly with a stabbing rampage in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, that wounded 14 people a day earlier, according to his spokesperson.

"All possible police forces should be mobilized so that the people are not uneasy," Yoon was quoted by presidential spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye as saying. Yoon gave the instruction during his weeklong summer vacation.



Highly pathogenic avian influenza virus confirmed in cat food

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) virus in cat food used at a Seoul animal shelter that earlier reported flu cases among cats, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

Earlier this week, the H5 AI strain was found in two kinds of cat food -- Balanced Duck and Balanced Chicken manufactured by Nature's Raw -- used at the shelter in Seoul's Gwanak district, and follow-up tests found that they were contaminated with the highly pathogenic H5N1 AI strain, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



(LEAD) Naver Q2 net jumps on strong commerce, content biz

SEOUL -- South Korean internet portal giant Naver Corp. said Friday its second-quarter net income rose more than 80 percent on an annual basis, driven by the robust performance of its commerce and content businesses.

Its net profit amounted to 286.7 billion won (US$220.7 million), up 80.9 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.



U.S. working to bring Travis King home but N. Korea remains unresponsive: Blinken

WASHINGTON -- The United States is working to learn more about the safety of a U.S. service member who crossed into North Korea last month, but the reclusive state has yet to offer any response, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

The top U.S. diplomat added that the U.S. is also working to bring the U.S. soldier home safely.



