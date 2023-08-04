NewJeans electrifies 70,000 spectators at Lollapalooza Chicago

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- NewJeans has become the first K-pop girl group to grace the stage for Lollapalooza Chicago, one of the major music festivals in the United States, the group's agency said Friday.

Taking the spotlight on the festival's opening day at the Grand Park in Chicago, Illinois, the K-pop quintet delivered a mesmerizing performance Thursday, according to its agency, ADOR.

It performed a dynamic set of 12 songs, treating the over 70,000 spectators to an electrifying 45-minute live show.

view larger image South Korean girl group NewJeans performs during the Lollapalooza Chicago that kicked off on Aug. 3, 2023 (U.S. local time), for a four-day run at the Grand Park in Chicago, Illinois, in this photo provided by ADOR. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The group opened its set with "Hype Boy," one of its debut songs, and then performed a number of its hit songs, such as "Cookie," "Hurt," "OMG" and "Ditto." Also performed live were six songs from the band's latest album "Get Up." The audience cheered and sang along to all of the songs, according to the agency.

After the show, the band members said they were happy to be able to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago and that they enjoyed the experience.

Lollapalooza Chicago will continue until Sunday. On Saturday, South Korean boy group Tomorrow X Together will take the stage as the first K-pop group to headline the festival.

NewJeans will also perform at the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan on Aug. 19.



