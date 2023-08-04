The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

Police to beef up patrols, stop and searches in wake of back-to-back stabbing rampages

SEOUL -- Police will beef up patrols and stop and search operations for suspicious people on the streets in the wake of back-to-back mass stabbings, the national police chief said Friday, declaring a "special policing" operation.

Fourteen people were wounded Thursday, with two in critical condition, after a man drove a car onto a pedestrian walkway and went on a stabbing rampage at a department store in Seongnam. The crime came two weeks after another stabbing spree that left one person dead and three others wounded at Seoul's Sillim Station.



-----------------

(LEAD) Stabbing rampage suspect suffers from mental illness, delusions: police

SEOUL -- The suspect in Thursday's stabbing rampage in Bundang, south of Seoul, had dropped out of high school due to social phobia and was later diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder, investigators said Friday.

The 22-year-old suspect, surnamed Choi, also appears to be suffering from persecutory delusions, speaking incoherently during the initial questioning and claiming that "a certain group of people is stalking and trying to kill me," according to police.



-----------------

Ex-U.N. panel coordinator says UNSC 'completely deadlocked' in imposing sanctions against N. Korea

SEOUL -- A former U.N. panel expert on North Korea said Friday the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) remains "completely deadlocked" in imposing sanctions against Pyongyang's banned weapons programs, apparently criticizing China and Russia for failing to remain impartial and vetoing sanctions.

Eric Penton-Voak, former coordinator on the Panel of Experts on U.N. Security Council sanctions against North Korea, made the remarks during a press briefing hosted by NK Pro in Seoul, stressing that all eight experts in the panel need to be "impartial and independent."



-----------------

Military to deploy anti-drone system on trial basis next year: DAPA

SEOUL -- South Korea's military will deploy an anti-drone response system on a trial basis in the first half of next year under a program to swiftly introduce advanced technologies, the state arms procurement agency said Friday.

The trial project promotion committee of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has chosen the multilayered drone-response defense system for its trial acquisition program, which seeks to accelerate the introduction of private sector technologies to the military.



-----------------

2nd son of Sewol ferry operator's late owner extradited from U.S.

INCHEON -- The second son of Yoo Byung-eun, the late chairman of Semo Group, linked to the deadly Sewol ferry sinking in 2014, was extradited to South Korea from the United States on Friday, sources said.

An escort team from the Incheon District Prosecutors Office took custody of Yoo Hyuk-kee, 50, from U.S. investigation authorities the previous day inside a Korean Air plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and formally arrested him, according to the legal sources.



-----------------

18 fatalities from heat-related illnesses since late May: disease agency

SEOUL -- Eighteen people have died of apparent heat-related illnesses in South Korea since late May, the disease control agency said Friday, as the sweltering heat continues to engulf the country.

The number of people hospitalized for such illnesses, including those who have died, came to 1,385 between May 20 and Wednesday, up 29 percent from the same period last year, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.



-----------------

NewJeans electrifies 70,000 spectators at Lollapalooza Chicago

SEOUL -- NewJeans has become the first K-pop girl group to grace the stage for Lollapalooza Chicago, one of the major music festivals in the United States, the group's agency said Friday.

Taking the spotlight on the festival's opening day at the Grand Park in Chicago, Illinois, the K-pop quintet delivered a mesmerizing performance Thursday, according to its agency, ADOR

