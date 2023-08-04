NC Dinos sign new pitcher Tanner Tully

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The NC Dinos announced Friday they have signed former major league left-hander Tanner Tully.

In a corresponding move, the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club placed right-hander Taylor Widener on waivers.

Tully, 28, will earn US$200,000 for the rest of this year. He has pitched in three major league games, all of them with the Cleveland Guardians in 2022, six years after being drafted by the same organization. Tully had a 6.00 ERA across six relief innings, without a win-loss record.



view larger image New NC Dinos pitcher Tanner Tully (R) poses with his family after signing his contract with the Dinos, in this photo released by the Dinos on Aug. 4, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Tully has been pitching in Triple-A for the New York Yankees this year, going 5-5 with a 5.64 ERA in 19 starts. He has recorded 77 strikeouts against 26 walks in 91 innings, while giving up 121 hits, including 14 home runs.

The Dinos said they valued Tully's extensive experience as a starting pitcher -- 131 of his 159 minor league games have come in starts -- and his steady presence on the mound.

According to Statcast, Tully throws four-seam fastball, slider, changeup and curveball.

The Dinos said Tully will join the club as soon as his paperwork is done.

Widener is leaving the KBO in the midst of his first season here. He didn't make his season debut until May 30, nearly two months after Opening Day, after dealing with a back injury. The right-hander tossed six shutout innings in that first game but didn't have another scoreless outing afterward.



view larger image In this Getty Images file photo from April 22, 2022, Tanner Tully of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the New York Yankees during a Major League Baseball regular season game at Yankee Stadium in New York. (Yonhap)

He pitched to a 6.67 ERA in June, but showed some signs of improvement in July with a 3.89 ERA across five starts. On Thursday, Widener went a season-high seven innings and allowed just one run on four hits against the Lotte Giants. He struck out eight and, for the first time all season, did not walk a batter.

Prior to Friday's action, the Dinos were holding down the fifth and final postseason spot at 45-43-1 (wins-losses-ties), 1.5 games ahead of the Kia Tigers.

