SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 5.



Korean-language dailies

-- Amid mounting criticism over insufficient Jamboree preparations, ruling party, gov't belatedly pay attention to safety (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- President Yoon orders unlimited provision of air-conditioned buses, cold drinking water to Jamboree (Kookmin Daily)

-- 4,500 British scouts pull out of Jamboree site (Donga Ilbo)

-- Concerns over possibility of Saemangeum Jamboree becoming int'l shame due to lack of preparation, inept operation amid heat wave (Segye Times)

-- Gov't to offer 6.9 billion won in emergency support for Jamboree (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 4,000 British participants withdraw from Jamboree campsite (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Story of Samdal coffee shop, where there are people, and people are connected (Hankyoreh)

-- Anybody can ... people feel scared even when their clothes brush against others (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Street devils,' seal got untied in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'LG man' Kim Young-shub tapped as new chief executive of KT Corp. (Korea Economic Daily)

