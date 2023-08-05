Go to Contents
09:17 August 05, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Amid mounting criticism over insufficient Jamboree preparations, ruling party, gov't belatedly pay attention to safety (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- President Yoon orders unlimited provision of air-conditioned buses, cold drinking water to Jamboree (Kookmin Daily)
-- 4,500 British scouts pull out of Jamboree site (Donga Ilbo)
-- Concerns over possibility of Saemangeum Jamboree becoming int'l shame due to lack of preparation, inept operation amid heat wave (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to offer 6.9 billion won in emergency support for Jamboree (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 4,000 British participants withdraw from Jamboree campsite (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Story of Samdal coffee shop, where there are people, and people are connected (Hankyoreh)
-- Anybody can ... people feel scared even when their clothes brush against others (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Street devils,' seal got untied in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'LG man' Kim Young-shub tapped as new chief executive of KT Corp. (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

