Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of stabbing teacher at high school

DAEJEON, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- A local court issued a warrant Saturday to arrest a man suspected of stabbing a teacher at a high school multiple times.

The Daejeon District Court granted a warrant to formally arrest the suspect in his late 20s on charges of attempted murder, citing the risk of flight.

The man stabbed the teacher, including in the face and chest, at a high school in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul on Friday. He was quoted as telling police that he was a student of the teacher in the past, but his claim has yet be verified.

The teacher, 49, underwent urgent surgery after the stabbing, but remains in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression in recent years, but did not receive any treatment.

The incident came just a day after a stabbing rampage occurred in Bundang, south of Seoul, leaving 14 people wounded. A 22-year-old man, surnamed Choi, drove a vehicle into a pedestrian walkway outside a department store and randomly attacked shoppers with a knife inside the mall.



A man in his 20s suspected of stabbing a teacher at a high school appears at a district court in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul on Aug. 5, 2023, for a hearing as the court reviews whether to issue a warrant to formally arrest him.



