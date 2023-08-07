Go to Contents
07:01 August 07, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- World Scout Jamboree turns into 'tourism event' due to heat wave (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Jamboree draws criticism after spending 6 years without control tower (Kookmin Daily)
-- Korea struggles to save jamboree amid exodus and event cancellations (Donga Ilbo)
-- Seoul selected as host of 2027 World Youth Day (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to offer K-culture programs to save World Scout Jamboree (Segye Times)
-- Seoul picked to host 2027 World Youth Day (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korean Peninsula this week (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Typhoon Khanun poised to hit eastern part of country this week (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't struggles to save jamboree amid heat wave (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Saemangeum Jamboree' becomes 'Korea Jamboree' as gov't strives to save event (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Large discount stores post declining operating profit margins for past 3 decades (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- World Scout Jamboree exodus continues (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea struggles to save Jamboree (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't scrambles to keep Jamboree going (Korea Times)
(END)

