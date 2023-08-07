SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 7.



Korean-language dailies

-- World Scout Jamboree turns into 'tourism event' due to heat wave (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Jamboree draws criticism after spending 6 years without control tower (Kookmin Daily)

-- Korea struggles to save jamboree amid exodus and event cancellations (Donga Ilbo)

-- Seoul selected as host of 2027 World Youth Day (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to offer K-culture programs to save World Scout Jamboree (Segye Times)

-- Seoul picked to host 2027 World Youth Day (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Typhoon Khanun poised to hit S. Korean Peninsula this week (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Typhoon Khanun poised to hit eastern part of country this week (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't struggles to save jamboree amid heat wave (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Saemangeum Jamboree' becomes 'Korea Jamboree' as gov't strives to save event (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Large discount stores post declining operating profit margins for past 3 decades (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- World Scout Jamboree exodus continues (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea struggles to save Jamboree (Korea Herald)

-- Gov't scrambles to keep Jamboree going (Korea Times)

(END)