Police search Jeju Int'l Airport after online bomb threat

JEJU, South Korea, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- An online post threatening to bomb Jeju International Airport has led police to search the airport and attempt to track the writer, officials said Monday.

The post was uploaded at 9:07 p.m. on an internet community Sunday, threatening to "launch a terrorist bombing attack on Jeju International Airport at two o'clock on Monday," according to police officials.

The writer said a bomb had already been installed at the airport and threatened to stab people coming out of the airport.

After spotting the post, police conducted a search of Jeju International Airport for two hours, but no explosives were found.

Officials said police plan to deploy police personnel and step up access controls at the airport Monday to prepare for any emergency situation.

Police were also tracking the writer, pledging to sternly punish the suspect.



view larger image A special police squad and a police tank patrol Jeju International Airport on Aug. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

