Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks

Seoul shares start lower on decline in autos, chemicals

09:25 August 07, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks started a tad lower Monday, led by losses in market heavyweights, such as automakers and chemical companies.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.23 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,598.57 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Large caps led the decrease, with No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor declining 1.56 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia falling 2.98 percent.

Top oil refinery SK Innovation retreated 1.48 percent, and major chemicals maker LG Chem dropped 0.94 percent.

But local tech giants Naver and Kakao jumped 4.92 percent and 1.54 percent, respectively, on strong second-quarter earnings.

The local currency was trading at 1,304.4 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 5.4 won from Friday's close.

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK