N. Korean leader's visits to arms factories apparently had 'multiple' purposes: Seoul

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have visited major weapons factories last week for "multiple" purposes, including a response to a planned military exercise between Seoul and Washington, and an intention for arms exports, South Korea's unification ministry said Monday.

The North's leader inspected key weapons factories, including those producing shells for large-caliber multiple rocket launchers and engines for strategic cruise missiles, from Thursday to Saturday.

His "field guidance" came as South Korea and the United States plan to hold their annual summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise later this month. It also came amid speculation that North Korea may seek arms exports to Russia for use in Moscow's war with Kyiv.

"(Kim's latest inspections) appear to have had multiple purposes -- show off the country's achievements in the defense sector, respond to Seoul-Washington's joint military drills and seek arms exports," Koo Byoung-sam, spokesperson at the ministry, told a regular press briefing.



Koo said it is "very regrettable" that the North has continued to develop nuclear weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and conventional arms at the cost of helping the North Korean people.

During the tour, the North's leader used the expression of "the national defense economic work" for the first time. Experts said Pyongyang may seek to raise foreign currency earnings and bolster its moribund economy through its defense industry.

"It seems very unprecedented that the North used such an expression. If this means arms exports, it is deplorable that the North has publicly stated it will violate United Nations Security Council resolutions (banning its nuclear and weapons programs)," Koo said.

North Korea appears to be bolstering its military cooperation with Russia. Kim was joined by Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and a senior Chinese official during a military parade held July 27. He also gave Shoigu a tour of an arms exhibition in Pyongyang, including new attack and spy drones and ICBMs.

In regard to the resumption of public activity by Pak Jong-chon, a dismissed senior North Korean official, the ministry official said more time is needed to analyze his role.

Pak, former vice chairman of the ruling party's central military commission, was included among Kim's entourage for the latest inspections after he was dismissed from the post at a key party meeting in late December.

