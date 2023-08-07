Padres' Kim Ha-seong stretches hitting streak to 12 games

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has extended his hitting streak to a dozen games.

Kim went 1-for-3 with a walk in an 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park in San Diego on Sunday (local time). The South Korean infielder has now reached base multiple times in 14 straight games.



view larger image In this Getty Images photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres (R) is forced out at second base during the bottom of the third inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park in San Diego on Aug. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

He boasts a .384 on-base percentage, eighth in the National League (NL) and second among all primary second basemen in the majors. Kim also ranks ninth in the NL in batting average with .287 and 14th in on-base plus slugging with .839.

From the leadoff spot, Kim had his only hit of the game in the bottom fifth, after drawing a walk in the third inning.

The versatile defender played third base in this game, and made a couple of throws to fellow Korean playing first base, Choi Ji-man, in the seventh inning.

Choi, who arrived in San Diego in a deadline trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates last week, went 0-for-4 batting out of the seventh spot. He is hitting just .190 for the season.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, San Diego Padres first baseman Choi Ji-man (L) makes a catch for the out on Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the top of the seventh inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Petco Park in San Diego on Aug. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

