Situation improving at World Scout Jamboree campground

BUAN, South Korea, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The overall situation at the campground of the 25th World Scout Jamboree appears to be improving gradually day by day, following all-out support from the South Korean government, public institutions and private companies.

The quadrennial global event ran into a crisis soon after kicking off on remote reclaimed land on the southwestern coast on Aug. 1 amid a scorching heat wave. Participants, mostly teens from over 150 countries, suffered from mosquito and insect bites and complained about a lack of almost everything, such as heat shelters, restrooms, shower booths, sanitation, cold water, food and hospital beds.



After some twists and turns and the withdrawal of some contingents, however, significant support and relief goods from the government and all walks of life have flooded into the Saemangeum area, the venue of the jamboree.

"At first, the restroom was a bit messy. It's much better now," a 16-year-old Portuguese national who introduced herself as Sarah said Monday with a big smile in front of a container toilet at the Delta Zone campground.

"The restroom is much cleaner than before. Life at this camp is so much fun," Sarah said.

Soon after the opening of the campground, many people pointed out that toilets and shower rooms were dirty and poorly equipped.

The embarrassed organizing committee has greatly increased the number of cleaning personnel from 70 to over 900 and additionally installed 62 air-conditioned container toilets with the support of Seoul city government and other institutions.

Yonhap reporters visited three of the container toilets and they all looked clean. There was plenty of liquid soap and toilet paper in each compartment.



A Malaysian participant named Kaishi also said the environment is better than in the beginning and most of her friends who camp together think the same.

About 260 cooling buses, which were deployed to Saemangeum starting last Friday as a measure against the heat wave, have also played a significant role.

About 370 sun shelters have been additionally set up, while a temporary water play facility, five additional water tunnels and 200 large fans were also installed across the campsite.

The amount of ice water provided to each participant by the organizing committee also increased to 10 bottles a day so that all can drink as much water as they want.

Another Malaysian national named Jamila praised the cooling buses. "I was here for about 15 minutes. It's hot outside but inside the bus is cool," she said, adding she also frequently uses vine tunnels with cooling features while walking around the campsite.

Many young scouts also said the food is better than before. In the early days of the event, there were complaints about meals lacking in nutrients. In response, the organizers have increased the supply of fruits and provide menus with a greater content of protein and water replenishment.

"When I first arrived, only simple snacks were served. But after that, I'm now able to eat chicken, pasta and tomato sauce," a 15-year-old Moroccan national said, adding he also drank lemonade.

Medical facilities have also improved after an additional 60 medical staff, including 30 doctors, arrived in Saemangeum last Thursday. Mosquito repellents have been provided to all participants and additional disinfection personnel have been hired to eliminate insects in the campground.



