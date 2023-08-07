KT Q2 net profit up 19 pct to 432.5 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 432.5 billion won (US$331.8 million), up 19 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 25.5 percent on-year to 576.1 billion won. Sales increased 3.7 percent to 6.54 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 399.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)