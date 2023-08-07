PPP's special committee vows to solve 'inefficiencies' in S. Korea's science, tech industries

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) vowed Monday to make efforts to solve structural problems and other "inefficiencies" hindering South Korea's scientific and technological advancement.

The pledge was made during the inaugural meeting of the PPP's special committee on science and technology, convened to discuss policy support for research and development (R&D) in such fields and advance the government's initiative to nurture 12 strategic technologies into future growth engines.

"Scientific technology should not be the subject of a political turf war," said Jung Woo-sung, a professor at Pohang University of Science and Technology, who is also the committee's chairman.

"From now on, we will only focus on scientific technology and come up with a proper system that can shape the future," he said.

Jung said that R&D in South Korea's science and tech industry has been in a stalemate due to "cartels" inefficiently using research funds. In response to criticism over inefficient R&D investments, the committee will start checking for systematic problems and other issues within government departments that can be improved, he said.

The professor also added that the committee will consider policy efforts to support the government's initiative to develop 12 national strategic technologies into future growth engines.

Last year, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced plans to invest over 25 trillion won (US$19.2 billion) in 12 sectors, including semiconductors, batteries, hydrogen and space technologies, to secure national competitiveness in future technologies.

"Scientific and technological prowess can decide the fate of a nation. We will endeavor to come up with good results with a strong sense of responsibility," said Rep. Kim Yeung-shik, the vice chairman of the committee.

The meeting was also attended by Reps. Kim Sung-won, Lee In-seon, Hong suk-joon from the PPP and Joo Young-chang, the vice minister for science, technology and innovation.



view larger image Professor Jung Woo-sung of Pohang University of Science and Technology (2nd from L) attends a meeting of the ruling People Power Party's special committee of science and technology at the National Assembly in Seoul on Aug. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

