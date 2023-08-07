Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #world scout body

World scout body says early departure planned from Saemangeum

14:25 August 07, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- An early departure will be planned for all participants in the 25th World Scout Jamboree from the campsite in the Saemangeum reclaimed land in southwestern South Korea due to inclement weather, the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) said Monday, citing such a move by the South Korean government.

"WOSM received confirmation this morning from the Government of the Republic of Korea that due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants at the 25th World Scout Jamboree from the campsite in Saemangeum," the organization said in a statement, using the official name of South Korea.

"The (South Korean) government informed WOSM that they will soon provide details of the departure plans and the venues that will host the participants," the organization said, adding it urgently asked the government to expedite the plan for departure and provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay until they return to their home countries.

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK