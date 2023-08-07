(LEAD) World scout body says early departure planned from Saemangeum

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details from 4th para)

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- An early departure will be planned for all participants in the 25th World Scout Jamboree from the campsite in the Saemangeum reclaimed land in southwestern South Korea due to inclement weather, the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) said Monday, citing such a move by the South Korean government.

"WOSM received confirmation this morning from the Government of the Republic of Korea that due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants at the 25th World Scout Jamboree from the campsite in Saemangeum," the organization said in a statement, using the official name of South Korea.

"The (South Korean) government informed WOSM that they will soon provide details of the departure plans and the venues that will host the participants," the organization said, adding it urgently asked the government to expedite the plan for departure and provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay until they return to their home countries.



Participants in the 25th World Scout Jamboree rest under large parasols installed at the Saemangeum campground in southwestern South Korea on Aug. 7, 2023, to avoid scorching heat.

This year's Jamboree kicked off in Saemangeum on Aug. 1 with the attendance of about 43,000 young Scouts and volunteers from 158 countries and was scheduled to continue through Saturday.

Typhoon Khanun is expected to make landfall on the nation's southeastern coast Thursday morning, bringing heavy rain and strong winds across the Korean Peninsula, the state weather agency said, noting the typhoon may bring winds with a maximum speed of up to 44 mps that are strong enough to derail a running train.

The approach of the typhoon comes as the overall situation at the Saemangeum campground has been gradually improving after initial woes associated with a scorching heat wave, lack of preparation and the withdrawal of some contingents.

The Scouts are expected to leave Saemangeum sequentially from around Tuesday morning, according to officials involved in the event. As a result, some off-camp activities slated for Monday afternoon are expected to be canceled, they added.

The government is reportedly discussing a contingency plan that involves the possible relocation of Scouts' lodgings and remaining events to Seoul and the surrounding capital area.

The jamboree organizing committee is also reportedly moving to relocate all remaining participants to university dorms and other large-scale accommodation facilities in adjacent areas or other cities and provinces.

A K-pop concert scheduled to take place Friday at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in the southwestern city of Jeonju for the young Scouts will likely be moved to Seoul and other cities.

