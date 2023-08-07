Go to Contents
Kangwon Land Q2 net profit up 138.3 pct to 89.5 bln won

14:18 August 07, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 89.5 billion won (US$68.5 million), up 138.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 82 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 69.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 6.3 percent to 331.1 billion won.

The operating profit was 18.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

