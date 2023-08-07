FKI picks Poongsan chairman to be its new chair

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) said Monday it has chosen Ryu Jin, the chairman of Poongsan Corp., as the sole candidate to take the helm of the business lobby.

The selection of Ryu as its new chair will be formally put up for a vote at an extraordinary general meeting slated to be held on Aug. 22, the FKI said.

Ryu's "experience, knowledge and network on the global stage" make him the right person to "lead the FKI to be promoted to a global think tank and become a pivotal organization," the FKI said.

Ryu, 65, is the chairman of Poongsan, a major medium-sized enterprise engaged in the manufacturing of nonferrous metal, mainly copper materials, and defense and precision products.

It had been widely speculated that Ryu would be considered for the FKI chairmanship, given his past service as the FKI vice chair and a wide range of networks he has built with the business community in the United States.

Ryu is currently a co-head of the Korea-U.S. Business Council, a forum between the business leaders of the two countries.

The FKI said it will also seek to merge with the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI), an FKI-affiliated think tank, upon approval at the extraordinary general meeting, a reform plan that will pave the way to bring back its previous members that dropped out in the wake of a massive 2016 influence-peddling scandal that led to the ouster of then President Park Geun-hye.

The FKI was scrutinized over suspected involvement in pressuring major South Korean conglomerates, including Samsung, to pay contributions to two foundations with ties to a close confidante of Park at the center of the corruption scandal.

Samsung, SK, LG and Hyundai, the four biggest conglomerates, withdrew their membership from the FKI in the wake of the scandal.

The FKI, the largest business lobby in South Korea, has been pushing for an overhaul to freshen up its reputation. The merger of KERI will legally bring back Samsung and other previous members to the FKI, since those enterprises remain KERI members.



view larger image This photo, provided by the Federation of Korean Industries on Aug. 7, 2023, shows Ryu Jin, the chairman of Poongsan Corp., picked by the FKI to lead the business lobby as its new chief. The decision is set to be finalized at its extraordinary general meeting slated for Aug. 22. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(MORE)