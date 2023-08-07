(LEAD) Korea Aerospace Industries Q2 net profit down over 80 pct due to investment in new businesses

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit plunged 80.3 percent from a year earlier mainly due to investment in new businesses.

Net profit for the three months ended in June was 9.9 billion won (US$7.6 million), according to the company's regulatory filing.

The operating income for the April-June period fell 75.6 percent on-year to 8.4 billion won, while sales increased 9.7 percent to 733.5 billion won.

KAI said its major businesses, including developing the country's homegrown KF-21 fighter jet, are doing okay, and its aircraft body business is recovering.

KAI added that it won contracts worth 247.9 billion won in the second quarter, up 85.8 percent from a year ago.

But the company said its operating profit decreased due to investment in new businesses, such as microsatellite development, and the cost to expand the country's helicopter market.



view larger image A photo of Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd.'s space center provided by the company (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



