Recommended #CJ Cheiljedang

CJ Cheiljedang Q2 net profit down 49.6 pct to 127.5 bln won

16:16 August 07, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 127.5 billion won (US$97.6 million), down 49.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 31.7 percent on-year to 344.6 billion won. Revenue decreased 4 percent to 7.21 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 90.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
