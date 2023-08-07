Police reveal identity of fatal stabbing rampage suspect

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The suspect in last week's fatal stabbing rampage in Seongnam, south of Seoul, was identified Monday as 22-year-old Choi Won-jong.

On Thursday, he drove a car into people on a sidewalk and attacked others with a knife at a department store, leaving one person dead and 13 wounded. He was formally arrested Saturday.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency released the suspect's name, age and photos in light of the heinous nature of the crime and the public's right to know.



view larger image These photos released by the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency show 22-year-old Choi Won-jong, the suspect in last week's fatal stabbing rampage in Seongnam. (Yonhap)



(END)