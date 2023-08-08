SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 8.



Korean-language dailies

-- Jamboree ultimately put to halt; Scouts to scatter (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Scouts pull out from campsite due to incoming typhoon, to head to capital area (Kookmin Daily)

-- Alert over typhoon piercing through Korean Peninsula; Scouts withdraw from jamboree campsite (Donga Ilbo)

-- Jamboree Scouts leave early due to typhoon, to move to capital area (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Scouts to leave jamboree in Saemangeum as typhoon approaches (Segye Times)

-- Jamboree to continue despite Scouts leaving Saemangeum (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Jamboree in Saemangeum to continue in capital area as typhoon approaches (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Jamboree virtually draws to close (Hankyoreh)

-- Typhoon after heat wave; jamboree folds up tents (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 111 apartment complexes pass safety checks; real estate market shows signs of life (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KDB considering third party sale of Asiana (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Coming typhoon deals Jamboree campsite final blow (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Scouts decide on early exit from Saemangeum ahead of typhoon (Korea Herald)

-- Jamboree participants to leave Saemangeum early due to typhoon (Korea Times)

(END)