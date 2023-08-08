Hybe Q2 net income up 18.7 pct to 117.4 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 117.4 billion won (US$89.8 million), up 18.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 81.3 billion won, down 7.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 21.2 percent to 621 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 62.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

