(LEAD) SK Telecom Q2 net up 35 pct on one-off investment profit

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest wireless carrier, said Tuesday its second-quarter net profit rose 35 percent year-over-year driven by a one-off profit related to its investment in a U.S mobility company.

Net income came to 347.8 billion won (US$265.8 million) in the April-June period, up 34.8 percent from a year earlier, the carrier said in a regulatory filing, thanks to a forward trading profit related to its investment in Joby Aviation, a California-based company developing electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. SK Telecom invested US$100 million to acquire an approximately 2 percent stake in the company in June.

It posted 463.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter ending in June, compared with 459.6 billion won a year ago, thanks to rising business-to-business sales on the back of higher data center utilization rates of SK Broadband.

The company saw its 5G service subscribers reach 14.7 million, accounting for 63 percent of its total mobile handset subscriptions.

Revenue rose 0.4 percent to 4.3 trillion won.

The continued scale-up of data centers, with the opening of a new one in Bundang, south of Seoul, and a rise in utilization rates of such centers, helped SK Telecom's Enterprise sales grow 9.2 percent on-year to 407.1 billion won for the second quarter.

Sales related to data centers and cloud services rose 33.2 percent and 67.7 percent, respectively.

The company's media business, which includes B tv, SK Stoa and TEAM Studio, posted 386.5 billion won in sales, up 1.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said efforts were underway to strengthen the media value chain based on its fixed and mobile subscriber base.

