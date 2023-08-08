Siberian tiger dies at zoo near Seoul

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- A male Siberian tiger, classified as an endangered species, has died under unknown circumstances at a zoo near Seoul, officials said Tuesday.

Seoul Grand Park reported the 10-year-old tiger, named Suho, abruptly died Sunday at the zoo in Gwacheon, south of Seoul.

Despite showing no unusual symptoms earlier in the day, Suho's condition took a sudden turn after engaging in outdoor enrichment activities.

He did not respond when the keeper attempted to guide him back to his den, and despite immediate emergency medical treatment, he eventually succumbed, the park authorities said.



view larger image This undated file photo provided by Seoul Grand Park shows a Siberian tiger at the park's zoo in Gwacheon, south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A pathological examination is currently under way to determine the cause of his death.

In May, a female Siberian tiger, named Parang, died after being infected with the feline panleukopenia virus, an ailment exclusive to feline animals. She was one of three tigers born at the zoo last year.

Following her death, the park temporarily suspended public access to the big cats' enclosure for treatment and quarantine.

The restriction was lifted on July 26. On the eve of the reopening, Parang's two siblings, Haerang and Sarang, exhibited severe symptoms but recovered after treatment, the park said.

(END)