FC Seoul's Na Sang-ho voted K League's top player for July

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- FC Seoul forward Na Sang-ho on Tuesday was named the top player in South Korean football for July, his second monthly award this season.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said Na beat out three candidates for the Player of the Month honor for July. He scored three goals and recorded one assist in five matches last month.

Na was also voted the top player for April. He is now the fourth K League player to capture multiple Player of the Month awards in the same season, and the first South Korean to do so.



view larger image In this file photo from July 12, 2023, Na Sang-ho of FC Seoul (C) is in action against Suwon FC during a K League 1 match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of the "FIFA Online 4" video game by Electronic Arts (15 percent), the league's official video game partner.

In the K League, Na finished tied for first with Gerso Fernandes of Incheon United and Oberdan of Pohang Steelers with 17.42 percent support.

But Na came out on top in the fan voting with 11.13 percent and in the FIFA game players' voting with 13.06 percent.

For the season, Na is tied as the league's top goal scorer with 11 goals in 25 matches.

view larger image This July 14, 2023, file photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League shows FC Seoul forward Na Sang-ho. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)