S. Korea expected to enter influence of Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Khanun is expected to make landfall on South Korea's southern coast this week, putting the entire country under its influence and dumping heavy rains nationwide, the weather agency said Tuesday.

Khanun was moving northward at a speed of seven kilometers per hour from waters 350 kilometers south of Japan's Kagoshima as of 3 a.m.

It may brush the ocean 170 km east of Jeju Island's Seogwipo at 3 a.m. Thursday and reach 30 km southwest of the southern coastal city of Tongyeong later the same morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration said. When it makes landfall in South Korea, the typhoon may remain very strong in intensity, the agency said.

The latest forecast is an update from the agency's prediction the previous day that the typhoon may make landfall on South Korea's southeastern coast Thursday morning.

If Khanun takes the predicted path, the typhoon's center is likely to brush closely past Seoul.

Strong enough to bring winds of 15 meters per second or faster across its 300 km radius, Khanun is expected to put the entire country under its influence and will dump downpours nationwide starting Wednesday.

The southern island of Jeju and parts of Gangwon and North Gyeongsang provinces will be the first to see rain Wednesday, and by nightfall all regions across the country are expected to receive rain.

The rain will continue through Thursday, but the central region may see the rain continue until Friday morning.

Gangwon Province and the lower east coast region may experience downpours of as much as 400 millimeters to 500 mm while the rest of the country is expected to have less than 200 mm of precipitation.

The maximum wind speed predicted for the southeastern coast between Wednesday and Thursday is around 145 km per hour, up to 110 km per hour for Incheon and the central area and up to 90 km per hour for the capital area.



view larger image This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows Typhoon Khanun's expected path. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

