Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #V #solo album

BTS member V to release debut solo album 'Layover' next month

11:41 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS member V will drop his first solo album "Layover" on Sept. 8, his agency said Tuesday, which would make him the last of the septet to debut as a solo artist.

The upcoming album is composed of six songs, including "Slow Dancing," "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "For Us," and "Slow Dancing (Piano version)," according to BigHit Music.

Its title track, "Slow Dancing," is a 1970s romantic soul style song that exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling, and five songs, except the piano version bonus track, will have music videos, it said.

view larger image The cover image of BTS member V's upcoming solo album "Layover" is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The cover image of BTS member V's upcoming solo album "Layover" is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK