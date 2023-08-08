Yoon to return to office on last day of vacation to oversee jamboree, typhoon readiness

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will return to his office on the last day of his summer vacation Tuesday to oversee the relocation of thousands of young participants of the 25th World Scout Jamboree and ensure readiness against Typhoon Khanun, officials said.

Yoon is set to hold a closed-door meeting with his aides at the presidential office in the afternoon and discuss the logistics of relocating thousands of young Scouts and adult volunteers from the jamboree venue in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwest coast, to ensure their safety before Typhoon Khanun's expected landfall on the southeastern coast Thursday morning.

"As the typhoon is expected to pass through the Korean Peninsula, the situation will be checked to ensure full readiness," a senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.

The jamboree participants from 156 countries are being moved to new accommodations in eight cities and provinces, including Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, according to the organizing committee.

Yoon has overseen the response to jamboree-related issues since a scorching heat wave led to concerns about participants' health and prompted some contingents to leave the campground early.

Yoon instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo the previous day to set up an emergency jamboree response team to thoroughly execute the government's "contingency plan" involving relocating Scouts' lodgings and remaining programs to Seoul and the surrounding capital area.

The quadrennial global event is set to close Saturday.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a welcoming speech during the opening ceremony of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum, about 180 km southwest of Seoul, on the night of Aug. 2, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

