PM says relocating Scouts is active precautionary measure

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duk-soo said Tuesday that the decision to relocate tens of thousands of participants in the 25th World Scout Jamboree is an active precautionary measure to ensure safety.

Earlier in the day, young Scouts and adult volunteers began leaving the jamboree venue in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwest coast, four days ahead of schedule due to the approach of Typhoon Khanun.

"It is not a suspension of the jamboree event, but rather part of an active crisis management strategy to ensure the safety of all participants," Han said during a Cabinet meeting.

Criticism has arisen over the lack of event preparation amid a scorching heat wave, leading to the withdrawal of some contingents. Some critics have claimed that the decision to relocate them to other parts inland is a de-facto suspension of the quadrennial global event.

Han further asked government agencies to make efforts to ensure the successful conclusion of the event.

A total of 1,022 buses began transporting the jamboree participants from 156 countries to new accommodations in eight cities and provinces, including Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital. The accommodations include university dormitories and government training centers.

The event, which commenced in Saemangeum last Tuesday, brought together 43,000 young Scouts from 158 countries and was initially scheduled to continue through Saturday.

The decision to evacuate was prompted by Typhoon Khanun's expected landfall on the nation's southeastern coast Thursday morning. The state weather agency warns of heavy rain and winds with a maximum speed of up to 44 meters per second, which are strong enough to derail a running train.



