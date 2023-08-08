The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

S. Korea expected to enter influence of Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday

SEOUL -- Typhoon Khanun is expected to make landfall on South Korea's southern coast this week, putting the entire country under its influence and dumping heavy rains nationwide, the weather agency said Tuesday.

Khanun was moving northward at a speed of seven kilometers per hour from waters 350 kilometers south of Japan's Kagoshima as of 3 a.m.



-----------------

(LEAD) Jamboree participants headed to Seoul and 7 other regions

SEOUL -- About 36,000 young Scouts and adult volunteers began leaving Saemangeum, the venue of the 25th World Scout Jamboree, four days ahead of schedule Tuesday morning due to the approach of a powerful typhoon, mostly for the Seoul metropolitan area, the organizing committee said.

A total of 1,022 buses are to transport the jamboree participants from 156 countries to new accommodations in eight cities and provinces, including Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital, according to the committee.

-----------------

PM says relocating Scouts is active precautionary measure

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duk-soo said Tuesday that the decision to relocate tens of thousands of participants in the 25th World Scout Jamboree is an active precautionary measure to ensure safety.

Earlier in the day, young Scouts and adult volunteers began leaving the jamboree venue in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwest coast, four days ahead of schedule due to the approach of Typhoon Khanun.



-----------------

Polish president cancels visit to S. Korea due to internal, jamboree issues

SEOUL -- Polish President Andrzej Duda has canceled plans to visit South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree due to security issues at home and the dispersion of jamboree participants from the event's venue, a diplomatic source said Tuesday.

Duda was planning to visit the jamboree site in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwest coast, as Poland is set to host the next edition in its port city of Gdansk in 2027.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin suffers right knee contusion after taking comebacker

SEOUL -- Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin was forced to leave his start early with right knee contusion after taking a line drive off his leg.

Ryu was struck by a comebacker off the bat of Oscar Gonzalez of the Cleveland Guardians in the bottom of the fourth inning at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Monday (local time).



-----------------

(2nd LD) Hybe H1 sales surpass 1 tln won on robust album, concert sales

SEOUL -- K-pop powerhouse Hybe Co. said Tuesday it posted over 1 trillion won (US$761.3 million) in sales in the first half of this year on the back of strong album and concert revenue, surpassing the milestone for the first time.

The entertainment agency behind K-pop supergroup BTS, NewJeans and Seventeen said in a regulatory filing that it posted a net income of 117.4 billion won in the second quarter, up 18.7 percent from a year earlier.



-----------------

S. Korea logs current account surplus for 2nd month in June

SEOUL -- South Korea logged a current account surplus for the second straight month in June on the back of a trade surplus and increased dividend payments from overseas, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$5.87 billion in June, following the $1.93 billion surplus a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).



-----------------

BTS member V to release debut solo album 'Layover' next month

SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS member V will drop his first solo album "Layover" on Sept. 8, his agency said Tuesday, which would make him the last of the septet to debut as a solo artist.

The upcoming album is composed of six songs, including "Slow Dancing," "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "For Us," and "Slow Dancing (Piano version)," according to BigHit Music.

(END)