Jamboree K-pop concert will be held at Seoul World Cup Stadium Friday: ministry

15:09 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The culture ministry said Tuesday a K-pop concert and the closing ceremony for the 25th World Scout Jamboree will be held at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul later this week.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced the venue for Friday's K-pop concert and closing ceremony, saying it will disclose details of the concert program and artist lineup later.

The announcement came after about 36,000 young Scouts and adult volunteers from 156 countries left Saemangeum, the event's main venue, earlier in the day due to a powerful typhoon nearing the southwestern region, and relocated to new accommodations, mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area.

