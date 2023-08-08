Former President Moon calls for prioritizing life, safety

GURYE, South Korea, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Former President Moon Jae-in emphasized the importance of prioritizing life and safety Tuesday during an event marking the third anniversary of a devastating flood in a southwestern town.

Moon, accompanied by his wife Kim Jung-sook, attended a memorial service in Yangjeong Village in Gurye, 261 kilometers south of Seoul. Yangjeong and neighboring towns suffered severe flooding on Aug. 8, 2020, caused by the collapse of a stream embankment due to heavy rain, which killed 22,824 livestock and inundated 711 homes.



view larger image Former President Moon Jae-in speaks during an event marking the third anniversary of a devastating flood in Yangjeong Village in Gurye, 261 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

"The beautiful mindset that values life above all, whether it's human or livestock, is what has kept the memorial service going until now," Moon said during the event.

"Together, we can create a world where life comes first and safety comes first," he added.

He also praised the local community for demonstrating the courage and hope for humanity to overcome natural disasters.

