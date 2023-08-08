Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Lotte Chemical

Lotte Chemical turns to loss in Q2

15:37 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 140.3 billion won (US$106.6 million), swinging from a profit of 36.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 77 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 59.5 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 5.9 percent to 5 trillion won.

The loss was 348.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK