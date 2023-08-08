Go to Contents
Netmarble remains in red in Q2

16:26 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 44.1 billion won (US$33.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 37.2 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 34.7 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 8.7 percent to 603.3 billion won.

The loss was 18.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
