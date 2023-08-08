Worker seriously injured in bakery factory accident

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- A 50-something worker sustained a serious injury while on duty at a bakery factory in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 12:41 p.m. at a bread-making factory operated by Shani. The worker became trapped in a dough machine after a colleague operated it without proper safety confirmation, according to police.

The injured worker was rushed to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, and later began breathing again and regained a heartbeat.

The police said they will investigate whether the factory adhered to safety rules.

Shani is affiliated with industry giant SPC, which was hit last year by a fatal industrial accident at another subsidiary.



view larger image This undated file photo shows a Shani bakery factory in Seongnam, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

On Oct. 15, 2022, a 23-year-old worker lost his life while operating a sauce mixing machine at a factory operated by SPC-affiliated SPL in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of Seoul.

The police have referred five SPL officials to the prosecution for potential charges of professional negligence leading to death.

The Shani factory has also experienced prior safety-related incidents.

On May 12, a worker fractured his finger after it got stuck in a machine. On Oct. 23, 2022, another worker had his finger severed by a machine in a similar accident.

(END)