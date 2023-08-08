Go to Contents
Kiwoom Securities Q2 net income up 22.8 pct to 133.4 bln won

17:02 August 08, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Securities Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 133.4 billion won (US$101.4 million), up 22.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 180.9 billion won, up 42.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 8 percent to 2.22 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 159 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
