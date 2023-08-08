The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(3rd LD) Jamboree participants evacuated to 8 different regions due to typhoon

SEOUL -- About 37,000 young Scouts and adult volunteers from 156 countries began arriving at about 130 different accommodations in Seoul and seven other regions hours after leaving Saemangeum, the venue of the 25th World Scout Jamboree, four days ahead of schedule Tuesday morning due to the approach of a powerful typhoon.

A total of 1,014 buses, escorted by 273 police patrol cars and four helicopters, transported the jamboree participants to 128 new accommodations in eight cities and provinces, including Seoul, Incheon, 27 kilometers west of the capital, and Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital.



(LEAD) Jamboree K-pop concert will be held at Seoul World Cup Stadium Friday: ministry

SEOUL -- The culture ministry said Tuesday a K-pop concert and the closing ceremony for the 25th World Scout Jamboree will be held at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul later this week.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced the venue for Friday's K-pop concert and closing ceremony, saying it will disclose details of the concert program and artist lineup later.



(LEAD) Seoul shares down for 5th day; Korean won sharply falls

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended lower Tuesday as investors took a wait-and-see approach amid concerns over additional rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and China's worse-than-expected trade data. The local currency sharply fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 6.73 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,573.98, extending its losing streak to a fifth day. Trading volume was moderate at 631.5 million shares worth 12.3 trillion won (US$9.3 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 643 to 250.



Ministry denies report of Tokyo demanding support for Fukushima water release at S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit

SEOUL-- Seoul's foreign ministry on Tuesday denied a media report that Tokyo has insisted on including support for its Fukushima water release plan in a joint statement following a trilateral summit between South Korea, the United States and Japan later this month.

"It is completely untrue," Ahn Eun-ju, deputy spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular press briefing when asked about the Chosun Ilbo report that Japan was seeking for South Korea and the U.S. to publicly support the water release at the summit set to be held at Camp David, a presidential retreat on the outskirts of Washington, on Aug. 18.



Cabinet passes enforcement decrees on relocation of 2 military airports

SEOUL -- The Cabinet passed two enforcement decrees Tuesday to facilitate efforts to relocate military airports in the southern cities of Gwangju and Daegu, the defense ministry said.

The decrees on the relocation projects will come into effect on Aug. 26 following the promulgation of related special acts on April 25, according to the ministry.



(LEAD) Polish president cancels visit to S. Korea due to typhoon

SEOUL -- Polish President Andrzej Duda has canceled plans to visit South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree due to the approach of a powerful typhoon, a presidential official said Tuesday.

Duda was planning to visit the jamboree site in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwest coast, as Poland is set to host the next edition in its port city of Gdansk in 2027.

