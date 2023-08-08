Bomb threat email against opposition leader prompts police search for explosives

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- A bomb threat email against South Korea's opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has led police to search the National Assembly, officials said Tuesday.
The email, which threatens to bomb a library in Seoul if Lee is not killed by 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, was sent to a number of people, including officials in the Seoul municipal government, according to the police and the secretariat of the National Assembly.
Police received the report around 4:45 p.m. and dispatched a bomb disposal team to conduct a search of the parliament for an explosive.
