U.S. will continue to impose all existing sanctions on N. Korea: state dept.

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The United States will continue to enforce all existing sanctions on North Korea, a state department spokesperson said Tuesday, amid concerns over growing military cooperation between North Korea and its two closest supporters -- China and Russia.

Matthew Miller, however, declined to comment on any future sanctions.

"First I will say we will fully enforce our existing sanctions," the state department spokesperson said when asked if the U.S. was considering imposing additional sanctions on North Korea.

"But then I will give the answer you have heard me give in the past, which is with respect to any potential future sanctions actions, I would never want to preview them from this podium," he told a daily press briefing.



view larger image State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller is seen answering questions during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on Aug. 8, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

His remark follows a high-profile visit to Pyongyang by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu late last month to take part in events marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, celebrated in North Korea as Victory Day.

U.S. administration officials have noted the visit may indicate increased military cooperation between the two countries.

"We have made clear our concerns about cooperation between Russia and North Korea," the state department spokesperson warned Monday. "We have made clear our concerns about North Korea seeking to assist Russia in its aggression in Ukraine, and we will continue to make those concerns clear and we will continue to enforce all of our sanctions."

bdk@yna.co.kr

(END)