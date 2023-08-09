SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't trying to save its neck with K-pop stars over jamboree chaos (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Typhoon Khanun to strike S. Korea Thursday with wind powerful enough to overturn trucks (Kookmin Daily)
-- Subcontractors say jamboree disaster was foreseen outcome (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for priority on building deterrence against N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Typhoon Khanun to make landfall in S. Korea Thursday (Segye Times)
-- Jamboree participants evacuated to 8 different regions due to typhoon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Record high 70 pct of women in their 30s in job market: data (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lack of education, psychological treatment for criminals cited as loophole after random kills (Hankyoreh)
-- Typhoon Khanun to make landfall in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to host summit with African nations in May next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Automakers in race to churn out cheaper EVs to break price barriers (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Jamboree evacuation continues apace (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- How can Korea recover from Jamboree debacle? (Korea Herald)
-- Scouts relocated to Seoul and 7 other regions (Korea Times)
