NCSOFT Q2 net income down 74.3 pct to 30.5 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 30.5 billion won (US$23.2 million), down 74.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 71.3 percent on-year to 35.3 billion won. Sales decreased 30 percent to 440.2 billion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 38.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)