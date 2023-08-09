Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Lotte Wellfood

Lotte Wellfood Q2 net profit down 58.7 pct to 12.4 bln won

10:29 August 09, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Wellfood Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 12.4 billion won (US$9.4 million), down 58.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 94.6 percent on-year to 48.6 billion won. Sales increased 83.3 percent to 1.04 trillion won.

The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK